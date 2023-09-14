Police responded to several library bomb threats in the Chicago area on Tuesday, including at the Harold Washington Library.

Police respond to bomb threats called into Aurora public libraries for second time this week

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Police once again responded to several threats called into libraries in west suburban Aurora on Thursday.

The Aurora Police Department said three libraries in the western suburb were evacuated as a precaution, in an incident similar to earlier this week.

Police continue to investigate Thursday's threat and will provide more information once the libraries are fully searched, police said.

On Tuesday, police were also called to libraries in Aurora, Evanston, Addison and Schaumburg. Those libraries were also evacuated as a precaution.

Another threat was called into the Harold Washington Library in Chicago Thursday. Police swept the building, and it was not evacuated.

Authorities did not say whether the threats are connected.