Police respond to several bomb threats called into Chicago area libraries

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Police responded to several threats called into libraries across the Chicago area on Tuesday.

The Aurora Police Department said three libraries in the western suburb were evacuated as a precaution.

Chopper 7 was over the scene of one of the Aurora libraries, where police were on the scene investigating.

Police were also called to libraries in Evanston, Addison and Schaumburg. Those libraries were also evacuated as a precaution.

Another threat was called into the Harold Washington Library in Chicago. Police swept the building, and it was not evacuated.

Nothing has been found at any of the libraries.

Authorities did not say whether the threats are connected.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the threats.