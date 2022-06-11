Chicago Puerto Rican parade, festival back together in Humboldt Park for 1st time in 2 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Puerto Rican Peoples' Parade, stepped off Saturday for the 44th time in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.Residents and political leaders waved the island's flag proudly down what's known as Paseo Boricua, a stretch of Division Street near Western."I'm just very happy and proud to be celebrating my culture, born and raised here in Humboldt Park," said Shacora Hawkins. "So, I'm very happy to know the parade returned this year. It's just a great day to celebrate community, family, and just being here in Chicago under the great weather."This year's parade honors the 50th anniversary of the Dr. Pedro Albizu Campos Puerto Rican High School, which started in the basement of a building the neighborhood.It's the first time in two years the Puerto Rican festival and the parade are being celebrated within the same weekend.It's a weekend full of Puerto Rican pride with food, music and rides."Being Boricua, Puerto Rican, puertorriqueña means that we are sharing with everyone, not just Puerto Ricans, but all Latinos. And, for me specifically as a professional in higher ed, it's about education, empowering our community," said Maria Llobiz.The festivities continue through Sunday.