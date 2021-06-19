puerto rican day parade

Hundreds celebrate 43rd Puerto Rican People's Day Parade in Humboldt Park

By
Hundreds celebrate Puerto Rican pride at annual parade in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was no shortage of excitement, enthusiasm and pride in Humboldt Park Saturday.

You couldn't turn down any neighborhood street without seeing the Puerto Rican flag.

"Everybody down the street was saying hello to me," said Millie Perez. "Everybody was smiling; everybody's saying 'Viva Puerto Rico!'"

Hundreds of people lined up for blocks along Humboldt Park's Division Street for Chicago's 43rd Annual Puerto Rican People's Day Parade.

The event featured nearly 75 groups with floats as they marched through the heart of the Puerto Rican commercial and cultural community.

"It was beautiful to see everybody showing our flag with pride and joy," said Yvette Cain, who is visiting from the Pittsburg for Parade. "Nobody wearing a mask, and everyone loving each other and getting along."

Organizers said this year's parade highlights the community's resilient response to the pandemic, in addition, space to celebrate the LGBTQ community, as well as celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic Crucifixion de Don Pedro mural in the neighborhood.

So many people said they were just grateful to be able to celebrate with so many after the pandemic took that away last year.
