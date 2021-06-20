harvest

Austin Harvest run by students opens for second season on West Side

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Austin Harvest run by students opens for second season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Austin Harvest is preparing for its second season.

The open air market is run by students. It is located at the site of a former liquor store in the Austin neighborhood.

Austin Harvest started last year when a group of students from By The Hand Club For Kids joined with professional athletes and police officers to find ways to address social unrest and racial inequity. The students noticed their community had more liquor stores than grocery stores and decided to take action.

Around 15 students are responsible for all operations, from planning and staffing to ordering and inventory. All revenue goes back into the market, to restock.

This year leftover produce will be picked up daily. Through a partnership with Austin Coming Together and Jehovah Jorge Ministries, the food will be used for emergency food distribution, which supports hundreds of families in the Austin neighborhood.

Austin Harvest is located at 423 N. Laramie Ave. It's open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2-6PM.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoaustinhealthy livingvegetablefruitharveststudents
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HARVEST
Where to stomp grapes in Napa Valley
Students Pick Fruit to Donate to People in Need
Spring, summer rain delaying fall harvest; farmers at risk as winter looms
Get into the fall spirit with a harvest feast
TOP STORIES
Homeless person suspected in fatal stabbing on Wacker Drive in Loop, police say
Severe weather, strong storms expected Father's Day: LIVE RADAR
Hit-and-run car crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured, police say
Holocaust survivor Fritzie Fritzshall dies at age 91
Buyers lining up to check out 'house from hell' listed for nearly $600K
United Airlines honors Juneteenth with historic all-Black flight crew
1 killed, 1 critically wounded in Humboldt Park shooting, police say
Show More
Englewood mass shooting home owned by CPD officer
Chicago joins US in celebrating Juneteenth 2021
23 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago Weather: ACCUWEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong storms expected Father's Day
1 dead after people hit by truck at gay pride march
More TOP STORIES News