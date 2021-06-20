Austin Harvest run by students opens for second season on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Austin Harvest is preparing for its second season.
The open air market is run by students. It is located at the site of a former liquor store in the Austin neighborhood.
Austin Harvest started last year when a group of students from By The Hand Club For Kids joined with professional athletes and police officers to find ways to address social unrest and racial inequity. The students noticed their community had more liquor stores than grocery stores and decided to take action.
Around 15 students are responsible for all operations, from planning and staffing to ordering and inventory. All revenue goes back into the market, to restock.
This year leftover produce will be picked up daily. Through a partnership with Austin Coming Together and Jehovah Jorge Ministries, the food will be used for emergency food distribution, which supports hundreds of families in the Austin neighborhood.
Austin Harvest is located at 423 N. Laramie Ave. It's open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2-6PM.
