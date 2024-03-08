WATCH LIVE

Virtual autism clinic 'As You Are' now available in Illinois, Indiana

ByTony Smith WLS logo
Friday, March 8, 2024 2:24PM
According to one of the nation's largest virtual autism clinic for kids, 'As You Are' told ABC 7 Eyewitness news, 1 in 36 kids have been identified to have autism. And 10% of all children around the country need an evaluation for autism.

It could take up to two-years for a parent or a guardian to get an autism evaluation. Recently, the state of Illinois recently launched a clinic which has a mission to curb the current wait time for folks. Kayla Wagner with "As You Are" spoke on ABC 7 Eyewitness news to talk more about the organization and the new solution now available.

For more information, click here.

