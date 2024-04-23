Casino night fundraiser set for Saturday in Chicago this Autism Awareness Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- April is Autism Awareness Month, and Autism Speaks, Upper Midwest is hosting a casino night this weekend in Chicago.

Autism impacts millions of families each year, but it can look different for everyone.

It's a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain.

It is often diagnosed in childhood, but adults have it, too.

Eric and Laurie Chern, who are autism advocates and volunteers, joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday.

The Cherns have three children, one of whom has autism.

They hope to create an inclusive world for those with autism.

The eighth annual Chip In Casino Night fundraiser will take place on Saturday at City Hall Events.

Visit www.autismspeaks.org/upper-midwest for more information.