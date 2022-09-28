Chicago auto repair shops on West, Northwest Sides targeted by car thieves, CPD warns

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning auto repair businesses on the West and Northwest Sides that thieves are targeting vehicles in their shops.

Police said in four incidents last week, a group of four men have targeted businesses in Irving Park and Montclare. In each incident, the thieves get to the auto repair shop and look for vehicles with keys, which they then steal.

The first incident happened on Thursday, Sept. 22, in the 6700 block of West Grand Avenue at 12:30 p.m.

The next three incidents took place on Friday, Sept. 23 over the span of less than two hours in Irving Park. The first theft happened in the 3500-block of North Milwaukee at 3:20 p.m., followed by a theft in the 3200-block of West Irving Park Road at 4:38 p.m. and the third theft in the 3400-block of North Milwaukee Avenue at 5 p.m.

Police are reminding businesses and residents alike not to leave their cars running while unattended, and to not leave keys inside unattended cars.

If you have any information, contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.