Union leaders want Ford held responsible after vehicles stolen, vandalized inside South Side lots

United Auto Workers leaders want Ford to be held responsible after several vehicles were vandalized or stolen inside employee-designated parking lots.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Just over the last week, there have been several documented instances of vehicles being either vandalized or stolen inside the hourly employee-designated parking lots.

On Monday, union leaders said they have filed a grievance with Ford, who they believe should be held responsible for their losses.

At least three vehicles were vandalized and one was stolen from an employee parking lot located directly across the street from Ford's training center on Torrence Avenue last week, according to CPD records.

Union leaders said it is an issue that has been going on for months and is only getting worse.

"People are getting their windows smashed in. Everything taken out. Other people come out and there car is completely gone," said UAW Local 551 Vice President Jason Wachowski.

Union officials also shared photos, which they said are from Feb. 10. That's when, they claim, around one dozen employees reported their vehicles had been vandalized overnight at the employee parking lot on 130th and Ford Access Road. They are now trying to get the company to reimburse those impacted for their losses.

"Bring their receipts. Bring their police reports. They want documentation," Wachowski said. "Bring them in, and we're going to try to get the company to reimburse them for all that."

Beyond that, however, union leaders have been calling on the company to increase security around the hourly employee lots, which have multiple cameras, but not gates, unlike the parking lots designated for salaried employees at the plant.

A spokesperson for Ford issued a statement on Monday, saying, "The safety and security of our employees is a top priority. We have already enhanced security in our employee lots with added personnel and support from the Chicago police. We are also implementing additional safety measures by adding secure access to employee lots and improving lighting and cameras."

Ford also said they will be implementing additional safety measures by adding secure access to employee lots and improving lighting and cameras.

