Chicago Auto Show 2023 wraps up with Family Day

Auto show in Chicago comes to an end Monday

ByRoz Varon
Monday, February 20, 2023 1:06PM
Chicago Auto Show wraps up with Family Day
Looking for things to do in Chicago today? Check out the final day of the Auto Show, featuring activities for the whole family.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Auto Show ends with Family Day Monday.

This is your last chance to check out thousands of vehicles.

Family Day is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with free children's activities.

The daylong event at McCormick Place is presented by Meet Chicago Northwest.

SEE MORE: Chicago Auto Show 2023 at McCormick Place, Feb. 11-20

Activities this year are sponsored by Topgolf, Game Show Gurus, Beyond Gaming, the Schaumburg Boomers baseball team, Trickster Cultural Center, the Schaumburg Park District, Opera in Focus, Forest Preserves of Cook County, My Party Princess and more.

In addition, the "Makers Wanted" No. 6 Ford Mustang, which NASCAR Cup Series Champion Brad Keselowski will drive in the NASCAR Chicago Street Race this summer, will be featured.

The race car will be on the Family Day floor for photo opportunities throughout the event.

Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
