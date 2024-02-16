Chicago Auto Show holding Friday Night Flights craft beer event

Chicago Auto Show marketing director Jim O'Brill discusses the return of the Friday Night Flights.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We're in the final days of the 2024 Chicago Auto Show.

Chicago Friday Night Flights returns and attendees can try local craft beers from at least eight different breweries at McCormick Place and get a Chicago Friday Night Flights souvenir sampling glass.

The Food Drive Discount also continues. If you donate three cans of food, you get $5 off your ticket. It benefits "A Safe Haven Foundation."

