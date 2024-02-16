WATCH LIVE

Chicago Auto Show holding Friday Night Flights craft beer event

Roz Varon Image
ByRoz Varon WLS logo
Friday, February 16, 2024 12:11PM
Chicago Auto Show
Chicago Auto ShowChicago Auto Show marketing director Jim O'Brill discusses the return of the Friday Night Flights.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We're in the final days of the 2024 Chicago Auto Show.

Chicago Friday Night Flights returns and attendees can try local craft beers from at least eight different breweries at McCormick Place and get a Chicago Friday Night Flights souvenir sampling glass.

The Food Drive Discount also continues. If you donate three cans of food, you get $5 off your ticket. It benefits "A Safe Haven Foundation."

