Chicago Auto Show wraps up with Family Day Monday

The 2024 Chicago Auto Show wraps up in McCormick Place Monday.

Chicago Auto Show The 2024 Chicago Auto Show wraps up in McCormick Place Monday.

Chicago Auto Show The 2024 Chicago Auto Show wraps up in McCormick Place Monday.

Chicago Auto Show The 2024 Chicago Auto Show wraps up in McCormick Place Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is your final chance to check out the 2024 Chicago Auto Show.

With kids out of school for President's Day, it's Family Day at the nation's largest auto show.

The Family Day is located in the South Hall of McCormick Place, positioned next to the Electric Vehicle test track.

The doors at McCormick Place are open Monday from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m.

SEE ALSO | ABC7 takes deep dive into future of EVs, Chicago-area charging networks and autonomous driving

READ MORE | Chicago Auto Show 2024 at McCormick Place, Feb. 10-19: Hours, ticket prices and more