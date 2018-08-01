AUTOMOTIVE

68 luxury vehicles valued at $5.2M destroyed in Philippines smuggling crackdown

EMBED </>More Videos

The Philippines president orders destruction of 68 luxury cars and motorcycles in anti-corruption crackdown. (Presidential Broadcast Staff - Radio TV Malacanan)

CAGAYAN, Philippines --
Some of the most expensive cars in the world including, Lamborghini, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz were crushed into pieces during a smuggling crackdown in the Philippines.

RELATED: Lamborghini wedged beneath car in West Loop crash; nobody injured

Bulldozers smashed more than 60 luxury cars, along with Harley Davidson motorcycles on July 30.

The confiscated haul was worth more than $5.2 million dollars.

VIDEO: Lamborghini goes up in flames after mini van pulls off gas pump

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is known for his tough anti-crime policies. He said the destruction was meant to show the country as a place of investment and his strong stance against illegal importers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveu.s. & worldmotorcyclesporschesmugglingcorruptionmercedes-benz
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
Child in the back seat? New Nissan feature will help you remember
Consumer Reports: Do not buy used car seats
Ford Driving Skills for Life program
Golf cart drives on Arizona interstate with no lights
More Automotive
Top Stories
Arlington Heights men charged in sex assault of 2 girls
Aeromexico plane crash: At least 9 from Chicago area among survivors
Chicago Loop stabbing suspect photos released
Wisconsin man loses both legs after being licked by dog
CDC: 'Don't wash, reuse condoms!'
Man gets hit by car doing viral dance challenge
Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries
Woman left young son in car outside Stratford Square Mall, police say
Show More
'Dragon's breath' candy health scare: Mom shares warning
Pregnant woman, teen shot in Chicago; crime down in July, CPD says
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Hundreds report possible illness after eating at Ohio Chipotle; Lawsuit filed
More News