Caught on camera: Massive avalanche tumbles toward skiers at Sundance Resort

An avalanche in Utah at Sundance Resort was caught on camera by a skier.

A group of skiers witnessed a "massive" avalanche on Mount Timpanogos on Monday.

Video recorded by Thomas Farley at Sundance Resort in Utah, shows the avalanche send a giant powder cloud into the sky. Sundance Resort said no one was injured from the avalanche and that it happened outside of their boundaries.

Farley said he was skiing on the mountain when he saw the "massive" avalanche.

"I checked to make sure I was not going to get hit and then got my phone out to film," he said.

"The avalanche did not make it to the resort boundaries, but the massive powder cloud did. [ It ] kept us covered in a super thick cloud of snow for one or two minutes."