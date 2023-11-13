The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they have arrested two people in connection to the death of a young girl known as "Baby Jane Doe," 35 years after her body was found.

Mother of 'Baby Jane Doe' among 2 arrested 35 years after child's body found in Georgia woods

WARE COUNTY, Ga. -- A decades-long cold case in southern Georgia involving the death of a previously unnamed young girl may finally be solved.

The 5-year-old was known as "Baby Jane Doe" ever since her body was discovered dumped in the woods of Ware County in 1988.

During a press conference on Monday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced they have identified the young girl as Kenyatta Odom.

The G.B.I. also said they arrested Odom's mother and her live-in boyfriend at the time in connection to her death.

G.B.I. Special Agent Jason Seacrist said "Both Evelyn and Ulyster were arrested without incident on Thursday, November 9th, 2023."

"Finally, after almost 35 years, not only were we able to identify her remains of who Baby Jane Doe was, but we were also able to make the arrest of those that we believe were responsible," Seacrist said.

Among the charges Evelyn and Ulyster face include felony murder, first-degree child cruelty and conspiracy to conceal a death.

The G.B.I. also said they received a tip about a missing girl shortly after local news station WJXT broadcasted a story on "Baby Jane Doe" last year.

Investigators say they were eventually able to identify Kenyatta after using DNA testing and making a family connection.

