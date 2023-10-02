Postal worker Kierra Coles disappeared 5 years ago Monday

Monday marks give years since Kierra Coles, a pregnant U.S. postal worker, disappeared in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday marks five years since the unsolved disappearance of Chicago postal worker Kierra Coles.

Coles was last seen in the Chatham neighborhood, at 81 Street and Vernon Avenue. She was 26 and three months pregnant when she disappeared.

Coles' family gathered last month to mark her 31st birthday. Her mother, Karen Phillips saidit never gets any easier.

"Every year, I hope I don't have to come up, and stand up here and announce that my child is still not home yet," Phillips said.

In June of last year, Chicago police released video of her last known movements. Police also pieced together a timeline of that October 2, 2018 night, which involved a person of interest.

"They said that they didn't have a motive for, you know, the person that we feel like is involved," Phillips said.

Phillips said she hasn't heard anything from Chicago police since last year.

"If you know anything, I'm begging you to just call the police, anonymous, and leave a tip," Phillips said.

For Phillips and other loved ones of missing people, it's the lack of closure that hangs especially heavy.

"I'm never going to give up on finding my child. Never," Karen said.