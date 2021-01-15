construction accident

Man killed after platform collapses, pinning him at Back of the Yards construction site

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is dead following an incident at a construction site in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday, according to Chicago police.

The 43-year-old victim was apparently moving a heavy metal cabinet at a South Side construction site in the 4100-block of South Packers Avenue just before 11 a.m. when the platform collapsed, pinning the man between the wall, officials said.

The man became unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officials have not released any other information about the incident or the victim at this time.
