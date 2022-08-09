Chicago nonprofit I Am A Gentleman offers free back to school haircuts

I Am A Gentleman is offering a limited number of free back to school haircuts to Chicago kids.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For many young men, the first day of school is all about showing off your style.

That means a new outfit and a fresh haircut. But for many parents and caregivers with multiple kids, that can get very expensive.

A Chicago male mentoring organization is offering a limited number of back to school haircuts for free.

Starting Aug. 8, every Monday and Wednesday through Sept. 7, the nonprofit I Am A Gentleman, Inc., is providing free haircuts and a backpack for up to 250 students. They're helping ease the financial burden for families preparing for the new school year.

"It is a great idea. It is something to bring to the community and help mothers, especially single mothers," said Jacqueline Jones, a grandmother.

"If you feel good, you do good." That's the mission behind this back to school haircut drive.

"For me I get to go back to school looking good and feeling good," said Jonathan Evans, a student.

"It is more than just the haircuts for us," I Am A Gentleman, Inc. Executive Director Jermaine Lawrence Anderson.

Anderson is the founder and executive director of I Am A Gentleman, Inc. The organization focuses on empowering young men to reach their potential. Part of that is making sure they put their best foot forward.

"We are helping them to understand that when you go out into the world, every day when you leave your home we want you to present the best image of yourself," he said.

About a dozen barbers are volunteering their time to provide the free haircuts. Barber Mecca Highsmith said he always wants his clients to leave his chair inspired.

"The power of a haircut, the power of confidence can change how you view yourself," Highsmith said.

Emry Thomas is a student.

"When I was sitting in the chair, we were talking about my future how I either wanted to go to different branches of the military," he said.

If you're interested in a free haircut for your child, Anderson said there are still many slots available.