Fitness routines to help children's long-term development

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As kids get back to school, a lot of them are getting back into athletics.
Experts say the principles of sports can translate into long-term developments for kids.
Emily Hutchins, the owner of "On your Mark Coaching and Training," joined ABC7 Monday morning to talk about how a fitness routine can help kids stay grounded.
Hutchins also demonstrated a few exercises that can help kids keep up their mental well-being. The exercises include agility ladder, full squats, walking lunges and mini bands
For more information, visit www.oymtraining.com.
