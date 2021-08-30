Health & Fitness

Fitness routines to help children's long-term development

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As kids get back to school, a lot of them are getting back into athletics.

Experts say the principles of sports can translate into long-term developments for kids.

Emily Hutchins, the owner of "On your Mark Coaching and Training," joined ABC7 Monday morning to talk about how a fitness routine can help kids stay grounded.

Hutchins also demonstrated a few exercises that can help kids keep up their mental well-being. The exercises include agility ladder, full squats, walking lunges and mini bands

For more information, visit www.oymtraining.com.
