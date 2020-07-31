back to school

Illinois back to school plans: Colleges and universities reopening plans

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Colleges and universities have begun announcing their fall 2020 reopening plans.

CITY COLLEGES OF CHICAGO



Harold Washington College


View the full reopening plan for Harold Washington College
Visit the Harold Washington College website

Kennedy-King College


View the full reopening plan for Kennedy-King College

Visit the Kennedy-King College website

Malcolm X College


View the full reopening plan for Malcolm X College
Visit the Malcolm X College website

Olive-Harvey College



View the full reopening plan for Olive-Harvey College
Visit the Olive-Harvey College website

Richard J. Daley College


View the full reopening plan for Richard J. Daley College
Visit the Richard J. Daley college website

Truman College


View the full reopening plan for Truman College
Visit the Truman College website

Wilbur Wright College


View the full reopening plan for Wilbur Wright College
Visit the Wilbur Wright College website





Chicago State University


View the full reopening plan for Chicago State University
Visit the Chicago State University website

Northern Illinois University


View the full reopening plan for Northern Illinois University
Visit the Northern Illinois University website

Eastern Illinois University


View the full reopening plan for Eastern Illinois University
Visit the Eastern Illinois University website

University of Illinois at Chicago


View the full reopening plan for University of Illinois at Chicago
Visit the University of Illinois at Chicago website

University of Illinois at Springfield


View the full reopening plan for University of Illinois at Springfield
Visit the University of Illinois at Springfield website

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign


View the full reopening plan for University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Visit the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign website

Southern Illinois University Carbondale


View the full reopening plan for Western Illinois University
Visit the Western Illinois University website

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville


View the full reopening plan for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
Visit the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville website

Western Illinois University


View the full reopening plan for Western Illinois University
VIsit the Western Illinois University website

Columbia College Chicago


View the full reopening plan for Columbia College Chicago
Visit the Columbia College Chicago website

Concordia University Chicago


View the full reopening plan for Concordia University Chicago
Visit the Concordia University Chicago website

DePaul University


View the full reopening plan for DePaul University
Visit the DePaul University

Illinois Institute of Technology - Chicago and Wheaton campuses


View the full reopening plan for Illinois Institute of Technology
Visit the Illinois Institute of Technology website

Loyola University Chicago


View the full reopening plan for Loyola University Chicago
Visit the Loyola University Chicago website

Northwestern University


View the full reopening plan for Northwestern University
Visit the Northwestern University website

Roosevelt University


View the full reopening plan for Roosevelt University
Visit the Roosevelt University website

Rush University


View the full reopening plan for Rush University
Visit the Rush University website

University of Chicago


View the full reopening plan for University of Chicago
Visit the University of Chicago website

This list is developing and will be updated.
