11 back-to-school products that will set your kids up for success

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Localish and ABC's Owned TV station sites. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

With the first day of school right around the corner, it's time to transition your student's brain from beaches to books.

Back-to-school deals are already hitting stores and as parents anxiously await key dates from their school districts, now is a great time to shop ahead and get your student prepared to learn. From backpacks and highlighters to cute lunchboxes and water bottles, check out the list below for 11 essential products that will set your kids up for success and make this the best year ever.

1. Backpack - $28.99

This trendy and comfortable backpack holds all of your necessities and only weighs 1.2 pounds.

Image credit: Amazon

2. Spiral Notebooks - $11.43

This set of bright and vibrant notebooks will make anyone excited to write down their history notes.

Image credit: Amazon

3. Planner - $9.95

Keep your day-to-day life organized, from upcoming projects and tests to movie nights with friends. This planner will become your lifeline and make sure you don't miss any important due dates.

Image credit: Amazon

4. Folder - $6.98

The days of scrambling for your homework assignment are long gone. Keep your homework and assignments in one secure place with this expanding file folder. With dividers and labels included, everything has a place, making it easy for you to find exactly what you need to succeed.

Image credit: Amazon

5. Sticky Notes - $15.99

Jot down a quick note, annotate that Shakespeare play, or simply write down a reminder for yourself with these classic Post-it notes.

Image credit: Amazon

6. Gel Pens - $7

Write beautifully and comfortably with these eye-catching gel pens that'll make taking notes fun again.

Image credit: Amazon

7. Highlighters - $7.99

These beautiful highlighters don't bleed through the page and dry fast. What makes these highlighters different is that they're pastel-colored, so they're less distracting and more aesthetically pleasing than neon highlighters.

Image credit: Amazon

8. Pencil Case - $8.49

Everyone needs a good pencil case. Grab one of these so you can finally stop losing all of your favorite pens, pencils, and highlighters.

Image credit: Amazon

9. Bentgo Kids Box - $29.99

This is a perfect lunchbox for your little ones. The Bentgo Kids Box contains 5 practical compartments portioned perfectly to encourage a balanced meal. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors and patterns to showcase your child's personality.

Image credit: Amazon

10. Insulated Water Bottle - $17.6

Stay cool with this double-walled and insulated water bottle. The water inside will stay cold for up to 30 hours, helping you hydrated and alert for class.

Image credit: Amazon

11.First and Last Day of School Board - $9.77

This one's really for the parents (sorry, kids). Everyone loves taking photos of their kids on the first day of school. Grab these reusable chalkboards so you can track your little ones' progress every year.

Image credit: Amazon