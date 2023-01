Bank of America issues today: Some customers report money missing from accounts

Some Bank of America customers have reported money missing from their accounts. At least one person said their checking account was wiped clean.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Bank of America customers said money is missing from their accounts.

People were sounding off about it on social media on Wednesday morning.

We know of at least one person who said their checking account was wiped clean.

ABC7 has reached out to Bank of America for a comment, and is waiting to hear back from them.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.