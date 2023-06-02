Chicago runners to take over West Side for Sunday's Bank of America half marathon

Runners are expected to take over the West Side on Sunday for the Bank of America Chicago Half Marathon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago runners will take over the west side on Sunday. It's the second annual Bank of America 13.1, a run designed to get runners through the historic neighborhoods on the West Side.

Chrissy Wolfe plans to run in the race.

"I've been running in Chicago for years now," said Wolfe. "I'm excited to run through the historic neighborhoods."

Wolfe has run the Bank of America Chicago Marathon several times. She's also gotten her sister and mother to join her. A few years ago, they all entered the lottery for the Chicago Marathon and got in.

"We all ran our first marathon together in 2017," said Wolfe. "It's been a great run."

