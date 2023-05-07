Bank of America Chicago area cardholders get free admission to some local museums

Bank of America cardholders can access a Chicago art or science museum and more the first weekend of each month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bank of America customers can take advantage of a cultural perk.

B of A is offering free weekend admission to eight Chicagoland museums for its credit and debit cardholders.

The perk applies to The Adler Planetarium, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Chicago History Museum, the DuSable Museum of African American History, the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Educational Center in Skokie, the Museum of Contemporary Art, the Museum of Science and Industry and the Morton Arboretum in Lisle.

To take advantage of the offer, B of A and Merrill cardholders need to show a card along with a photo ID during the first full weekend of each month.

Use the Bank of America Museums on Us location finder tool to search for participating cultural attractions and restrictions.