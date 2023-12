Former President Obama returned to his South Side roots dressed as Santa Claus to give out toys at. Parkside Academy.

Former President Obama returned to his South Side roots Tuesday.

Former President Obama returned to his South Side roots Tuesday.

He stopped into Parkside Academy in the South Shore dressed as a svelte Santa, bringing toys and winter accessories.

He also read a Santa book to the very excited pre-schoolers.