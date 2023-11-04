Obama Democracy Forum marks 15th anniversary of Grant Park election night speech

Fifteen yeas ago today Barack Obama, freshly elected as the first Black president of the United States, stepped onto the stage in Grant Park to address his supporters.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds in Chicago for the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum and to celebrate the 15th anniversary of an historic acceptance speech in Grant Park in 2008 when Americans elected the nation's first African American president.

Former President Barack Obama addressed the crowd at McCormick Place Friday afternoon.

His comments were tempered by recent world news.

"As heartbreaking as the news is, as daunting as the news is, I stand convinced in your power to make this world better," he told the crowd.

Obama emphasized the second Democracy Forum is needed as, he argued, democracy is key to help solving local and global problems.

"We are here to bridge our differences, see each other, listen to each other," Obama said.

Attendees were welcomed by the CEO of the Foundation and Chicagoan Valerie Jarrett As well as Mayor Brandon Johnson who encouraged attendees to explore the City.

Some participants have been in Chicago all week, like the inaugural class of the Foundation's Leaders USA.

The forum continues this weekend.