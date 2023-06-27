A Malibu mansion has been decked out in pink and is being offered at no charge on Airbnb as Barbie's dreamhouse.

Pretty in Pink: Barbie's dreamhouse comes to life in Malibu

MALIBU, California -- It's been the dream of thousands of young girls for many decades - living at Barbie's Malibu dreamhouse.

Now the favorite accessory in Barbie's world has come to life.

This three-story lookalike to Barbie's iconic mansion looks a lot like a set out of Warner Bros. upcoming "Barbie" movie.

There's a dance floor, a giant pink slide and a huge swimming pool that features floating letters spelling out "KEN."

Fans of the doll can stay in the dream mansion, listed on Airbnb, for no charge.

Booking opens at 10 a.m. on July 17 for two one-night stays for up to two guests on July 21 and July 22. Details on how to book a stay are available from Airbnb here.

Airbnb offered a similar promotion at the same property in 2019 to celebrate 60 years of the Barbie brand.

The "Barbie" movie hits theaters on July 21. It stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and is directed by Greta Gerwig.