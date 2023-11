Wilma Mankiller, the first female Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation, is the latest addition to the Barbie "Inspiring Women" series.

Wilma Mankiller, the Cherokee Nation's first female Principal Chief, is being honored with her very own Barbie doll.

Mankiller served as the Principal Chief from 1985 to 1995. She revitalized the Cherokee Nation's tribal government and advocated relentlessly for improved health care and housing services.

For her work, Mankiller earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Mankiller passed away in 2010 at the age of 64.