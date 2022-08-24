Pet owners can win a free tattoo of their dog with Bark Box

Bark Box is holding a free tattoo giveaway contest to celebrate National Dog Day and its 10th anniversary.

NEW YORK CITY -- You could soon be wearing your heart on your sleeve permanently.

Bark Box is paying for its customers to get inked with a picture of their dog.

The online pet product retailer is holding a free tattoo giveaway contest to celebrate National Dog Day and its 10th anniversary.

All you have to do is upload a picture of your pup to the Bark Box website and explain why you deserve the tattoo.

A hundred lucky dog owners will win a free tattoo from the artist of their choice showcasing their furry family member.