Suspect in custody after barricading himself inside Albany Park home, prompting SWAT response: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect was taken in custody on Monday after he barricaded himself inside a home in the city's Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Chicago police and a SWAT team responded overnight to what's being called a domestic-related incident in the 4900 block of North Harding Avenue.

It's not clear if anyone weapons were involved. No injuries were reported.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

