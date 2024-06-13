WATCH LIVE

Ongoing SWAT situation in East Side after 67-year-old food vendor shot: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, June 13, 2024 3:23AM
SWAT situation on South Side after food vendor shot
Chicago police said there is an ongoing SWAT situation after a food vendor was shot in the 10700-block of South Ewing in the East Side neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is an ongoing SWAT situation on the city's Far South Side after a food vendor was shot, police say.

Chicago police said just after 7:30 p.m., a 67-year-old food vendor was approached by two people in the 10700-block of South Ewing, who pulled out guns and opened fire.

The vendor was struck in the leg and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Both of the shooters ran into a home nearby. A SWAT team responded and there is an ongoing barricade situation, CPD said.

No one is currently in custody. Pepel are advised to avoid the area if possible.

