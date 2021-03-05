Barrington church childcare worker charged with battering kids, police say

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A childcare worker from a Barrington church has been charged with battering children on several occasions, police said Thursday.Ann Marie Dziedzic, 36, of Barrington faces one count of aggravated battery of a child and five counts of aggravated battery in a church.An investigation was launched Feb. 4 after an anonymous tip was sent to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Barrington police said.The charges stem from several alleged incidents that occurred at the Lutheran Church of Atonement in Barrington, where she worked as a childcare worker.Barrington police said none of the victims suffered serious injuries.Dziedzic had a bond hearing Thursday.