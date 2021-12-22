Barrington teen 'Making Good Happen' distributing hundreds of holiday meals to families in need

BARRINGTON, Ill. -- A group of teenage volunteers move boxes of food into vehicles loading up Christmas dinner into each family's trunk Wednesday morning. It took place under the supervision of 16 year old Madeline Hills, a Barrington High School junior who started a foundation that provides meals to families in need."It's just a great way around the holidays to give back to those in need," said Madeline Hills, MGH Foundation.The MGH foundation which stands for "making good happen" also happens to be Madeline's initials. Hills, a rising star tennis player, is partnering with the XS Tennis and Education Foundation to distribute the meals on Chicago's South Side. She lined up corporate sponsors to help as well."It puts you in the Christmas spirit and they're doing a lovely thing for the community because there's a lot of unfortunate people out here," said Dewayne Peterson.The foundation is also giving toys to several families, helping out Santa's work just a little. Angie Weaver has a total of six adopted and foster kids who will be looking under the tree on Christmas morning."This is wonderful. I didn't expect any of this," said Weaver.George Bady Jr. is picking up meals to help several families on the West Side."It's a beautiful thing. Especially at a time like this," said Bady.Madeline picked up the spirit of giving back from her parents who started a children's charity in the northwest suburbs."It's been really remarkable to watch how many people rallied around the cause and help her out," said her father Tom Hills."We're just incredible proud and grateful to do this with her and help families in need over the holiday season," said her mother Darby Hills.Each box contains ham or chicken and all the fixings, enough for a family of six to ensure a merry Christmas.