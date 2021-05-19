shooting

Bartlett police investigating 'shooting incident' on Route 59

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Route 59 closed in Bartlett after 'shooting incident': police

BARTLETT, Ill. (WLS) -- A portion of Route 59 in Bartlett reopened after several hours Wednesday, after police investigated a "shooting incident" there.

Bartlett police tweeted just before 11 a.m. that there was a "shooting incident involving a vehicle" near the intersection of Route 59 and Army Trail Road.



No one was hurt, police said. Police also said they do not believe this was a random act of violence.

Route 59 was temporarily closed between Army Trail and Smith roads. It reopened to traffic just before 4:30 p.m.


RELATED: Dan Ryan shooting damages pickup truck near 35th Street; Illinois State Police investigating

Chopper7HD captured police officers appearing to canvas the area after 11 a.m., taking photos.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bartlettshootingroad closure
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
ISP investigating Dan Ryan shooting near 35th Street
Man hurt in LSD shooting near Streeterville: CPD
Man wounded in Bolingbrook shootout with car burglary suspects
48 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lake Co. kidnapping, sex assault victim found tied to heavy equipment: sheriff
'City in chaos': 108 kids shot, 16 dead in Chicago so far this year
Lollapalooza Chicago lineup released
Chicago cyclist attempts world record ride around Lake Michigan
Oak Park and River Forest HS students push for 'no fail' grading policy
Schools move forward with in-person graduation
Mask mandate Chicago: City lifts requirement for vaccinated; nurses disagree
Show More
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, warm
Houses for sale in Chicago area caught in bidding wars
Girl, 13, says she was bullied, beaten at Grundy Co. school
Montrose Harbor parking meters start tomorrow
Boy, 13, dies after McKinley Park weekend shooting
More TOP STORIES News