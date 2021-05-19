Bartlett police investigating 'shooting incident' on Route 59

Bartlett police tweeted just before 11 a.m. that there was a "shooting incident involving a vehicle" near the intersection of Route 59 and Army Trail Road.
⚠️ Bartlett Police are investigating a shooting incident involving a vehicle near the intersection of IL Rt 59 & Army Trail Rd. No injuries reported. Bartlett Police DO NOT believe this was a random act of violence. IL Rt 59 is closed between Army Trail Rd & Smith.— Bartlett IL PD (@bartlettpd) May 19, 2021
No one was hurt, police said. Police also said they do not believe this was a random act of violence.
Route 59 was temporarily closed between Army Trail and Smith roads. It reopened to traffic just before 4:30 p.m.
Chopper7HD captured police officers appearing to canvas the area after 11 a.m., taking photos.