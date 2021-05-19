shooting

Bartlett police investigating 'shooting incident' on Route 59

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Route 59 closed in Bartlett after 'shooting incident': police

BARTLETT, Ill. (WLS) -- A portion of Route 59 in Bartlett reopened after several hours Wednesday, after police investigated a "shooting incident" there.

Bartlett police tweeted just before 11 a.m. that there was a "shooting incident involving a vehicle" near the intersection of Route 59 and Army Trail Road.



No one was hurt, police said. Police also said they do not believe this was a random act of violence.

Route 59 was temporarily closed between Army Trail and Smith roads. It reopened to traffic just before 4:30 p.m.


RELATED: Dan Ryan shooting damages pickup truck near 35th Street; Illinois State Police investigating

Chopper7HD captured police officers appearing to canvas the area after 11 a.m., taking photos.

