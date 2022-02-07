Batavia car crash leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

By
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

BATAVIA, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were killed and three others injured in a crash in Batavia Sunday night, police said.

Batavia police responded at about 7:15 p.m. to a crash in the 700-block of West Fabyan Parkway. Investigators said a Ford Mustang was traveling west on Fabyan Parkway when it crossed into the eastbound lanes and was hit in the passenger side by a Kia Optima traveling east.

Two men in the Ford Mustang were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Authorities have not released their identities.

Three people were inside the Kia Optima and all were transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said. Details on their condition were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Batavia police.

No citations have been issued in the crash and an investigation is ongoing.
