Batavia Fermilab delivers 2 baby bison | See herd on live bison cam

BATAVIA, Ill. (WLS) -- Fermilab in Batavia is celebrating the beginning of calving season with a double delivery of baby bison.

Fermilab has been home to a herd of bison since 1969.

This year they're expecting the births of 20 calves.

The bison are a huge draw for visitors, so much so that the herd can be viewed anytime from their bison cam.

The bison cam can be found here.