9 bats test positive for rabies in Cook County so far this year, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, October 31, 2023 10:07PM
Nine bats have tested positive for rabies in Cook County so far this year, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nine bats have tested positive for rabies in Cook County so far this year, officials said.

SEE ALSO | Cook County offering free rabies vaccines, microchips now through November

Since rabies can threaten pets, Cook County Animal Control has posted an interactive map showing the relative danger based on the nine locations of those positive tests.

The map is meant to raise awareness about rabies prevention and the importance of having pets vaccinated against the disease.

READ MORE | Lake County, IL man dies of rabies, 1st human case in 67 years after bat bite

SEE ALSO | Illegal pet raccoon euthanized, tested for rabies after people kiss it in pet store

