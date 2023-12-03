WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Driver charged with DUI, among 2 seriously hurt after fiery crash into Beach Park building: sheriff

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, December 3, 2023 11:28PM
Driver charged with DUI, among 2 injured after fiery crash: sheriff
EMBED <>More Videos

Roy R. Montoya-Medina has been charged with DUI after a fiery car crash in the 3700 block of North Sheridan Road in Beach Park, IL.

BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man is facing DUI charges after crashing his car into a building in Lake County, Illinois early Sunday morning, the sheriff's office said.

It happened on the 3700 block of North Sheridan Road in Beach Park at about 3 a.m.

Deputies responded to the scene and discovered a Chevrolet Silverado on fire.

Both the driver and a passenger were seriously injured, and had to be taken to the hospital.

The driver, 23-year-old Roy R. Montoya-Medina, was later charged with DUI and reckless driving.

Building inspectors are assessing the damaged structure.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW