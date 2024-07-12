Chicago woman charged with DUI in wrong-way crash that killed man on Kennedy Expressway: ISP

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago woman has been charged in a wrong-way crash that killed a Vernon Hills man on the Kennedy Expressway on Wednesday morning, Illinois State Police said.
ISP said the crash happened around 4:31 a.m. near Cumberland Avenue.
Jakyla M. Hester, 21, was driving a Volkswagen sedan southbound in the northbound lanes when she struck a Honda sedan, ISP said.
ISP said the Honda's driver, 27-year-old Quinn Anthony Fraboni, died from his injuries. Hester was taken to a local hospital with injuries.
Hester has been charged with Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Causing Death, Reckless Homicide and Aggravated Driving Under the Influence - No Valid Driver's License, ISP said on Friday.
Hester was transported to the Cook County Jail in Maywood pending a detention hearing.
