Chicago woman charged with DUI in wrong-way crash that killed man on Kennedy Expressway: ISP

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near Cumberland Avenue, ISP said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago woman has been charged in a wrong-way crash that killed a Vernon Hills man on the Kennedy Expressway on Wednesday morning, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said the crash happened around 4:31 a.m. near Cumberland Avenue.

Jakyla M. Hester, 21, was driving a Volkswagen sedan southbound in the northbound lanes when she struck a Honda sedan, ISP said.

ISP said the Honda's driver, 27-year-old Quinn Anthony Fraboni, died from his injuries. Hester was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Hester has been charged with Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Causing Death, Reckless Homicide and Aggravated Driving Under the Influence - No Valid Driver's License, ISP said on Friday.

Hester was transported to the Cook County Jail in Maywood pending a detention hearing.

