Beagles rescued from labs 2022: South Elgin shelter rescues nearly 100 dogs from breeding facility

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Nearly 100 beagles have arrived at an animal shelter in South Elgin.
The dogs, all adult males, were rescued from a facility in Virginia that bred them for medical research.
The folks at Anderson Humane shelter said the beagles have been through a lot. Many have never even gone outside.
SEE MORE: 4,000 beagles will need new homes after rescue from mistreatment at Virginia breeding facility
They'll receive medical care, and will eventually be available for adoption at ahconnects.org/adopt.
There are a few ways that those interested could help: Sponsor a beagle by visiting www.ahconnects.org/beagles; call 847-697-2880 or email at info@ahconnects.org to be added to the list of potential adopters; donate from the dogs' wish list at ahconnects.org/wish-list/.
The president and CEO of Anderson Humane will provide more details about the dogs later Tuesday morning.