Beagles rescued from labs 2022: South Elgin shelter rescues nearly 100 dogs from breeding facility

After a large beagle rescue operation, dozens of the dogs are now available in South Elgin.

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Nearly 100 beagles have arrived at an animal shelter in South Elgin.

The dogs, all adult males, were rescued from a facility in Virginia that bred them for medical research.

The folks at Anderson Humane shelter said the beagles have been through a lot. Many have never even gone outside.

They'll receive medical care, and will eventually be available for adoption at ahconnects.org/adopt.

There are a few ways that those interested could help: Sponsor a beagle by visiting www.ahconnects.org/beagles; call 847-697-2880 or email at info@ahconnects.org to be added to the list of potential adopters; donate from the dogs' wish list at ahconnects.org/wish-list/.

The president and CEO of Anderson Humane will provide more details about the dogs later Tuesday morning.