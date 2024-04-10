Ronald McDonald House Charities celebrating longest-serving volunteer, who has been there 45 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Ronald McDonald House is celebrating its longest-serving volunteer: Joe Hobein has been with the charity for 45 years.

He does not get paid.

Hobein joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday via Zoom, along with Lisa Mitchell of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicago and Northwest Indiana.

Hobein started with the Ronald McDonald House in 1979.

He said he lived nearby, and went to knock on the door one day to see if they needed help.

He's helped maintain the house's garden, among participating in other volunteer opportunities throughout the years.

Mitchell said Ronald McDonald houses are built on volunteers.

For more information about how to volunteer, visit rmhc.org.