2 charged after Bedford Park officer shot while investigating stolen car: police

Two men have been charged after a Bedford Park shooting left a police officer shot near Archer Avenue and Roberts Road.

BEDFORD PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Two men have been charged after a Bedford Park officer was shot multiple times within walking distance of the police department on Sunday morning.

Blue Island man Raul Perez, 24, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, and one count of armed habitual criminal, police said on Tuesday.

Chicago man Luis Gonzalez, 22, has been charged with attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Investigators said just after 3 a.m. Sunday, they found an empty wrecked car near the police station on South Archer Road. That car, police said, was reported stolen in a carjacking out of Chicago.

A short time later, police said, they saw two people come from a grassy area near a gas station and get into a car. Officers tried to stop the two, and that's when, police said, a struggled ensued with one of them.

Police said that suspect then shot an officer multiple times. That officer is expected to survive, and two handguns were recovered on the scene.