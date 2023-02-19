Bell Heir's BBQ brings sizzling new flavor to Chicago's South Side

If you're a fan of rib tips, turkey legs and brisket, you'll want to try new South Side, Chicago restaurant Bell Heir's BBQ.

The new takeout-focused barbecue and comfort food eatery opened earlier this month, in Chicago's Canaryville/Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The restaurant is owned by Tyris Bell, who, along with his brother, Chef Darnell Reed, opened the acclaimed Luella's Southern Kitchen in Chicago's Lincoln Square. After managing Luella's for the past eight years, Bell is now following his passion for barbecue with this new casual concept. The recipes and flavors are inspired by his own family barbecues and traditions, dating back to when he was a child.

Bell visited ABC7 Chicago to show us how to make his famed smoked brisket mac and cheese.

How to cook the brisket: Rub the spice all over the Brisket front and back put in the smoker at 215 degrees for 12 hours or 1 hour and 15 minutes for every pound.

How to cook the BBQ brisket mac and cheese:

Put the cheese sauce in a pan until it comes to a simmer add the pasta and stir. Reheat the brisket in a separate pan with any BBQ sauce of your choice, add water cook until the sauce is bubbling add the bacon bits at the end. Pour the mac and cheese in your bowl, top with the BBQ brisket and bacon add chives for garnish.

Rub ingredients:

2 tablespoons of black pepper

1.5 cups of paprika

1 cup of light brown sugar

1.5 tablespoon of granulated garlic

1.5 tablespoon of granulated onion

1 tablespoon of kosher salt

1 teaspoon of mustard powder

1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon of chili powder

Mix together.

Cheese sauce ingredients:

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper.

teaspoon paprika

2 tablespoons mustard powder

4 cups whole milk

1 bay leaf

8 ounces American cheese, shredded

3 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

Directions:

In a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan melt the butter over medium heat. Whisk in the flour, pepper, and paprika until no lumps remain, then cook, whisking constantly, for one minute. Whisk in the mustard, then very slowly whisk in the milk until smooth.

Add the bay leaf, bring to a simmer and cook, whisking often and scraping the corner of the pan, until thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon, three to five minutes.

Remove the pan from the heat and add the American and cheddar cheeses one handful at a time, whisking thoroughly to incorporate between each addition, until the sauce is completely smooth. Remove and discard the bay leaf, cover the pan and set aside.