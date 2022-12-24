Boil order in place for Bellwood residents due to water main break, village officials say

Extreme cold likely the cause, officials say

BELLWOOD, Il. (WLS) -- A boil order was issued Saturday for the Village of Bellwood due to a water main break that is impacting at least have the town, officials said in a release.

Crews are currently searching for the source of the break, which was likely caused by the extreme cold, officials said.

The precautionary order is in place for all residents, including those with water service.

The order means that all water is used for drinking or cooking needs to be boiled before use. Water used for bathing does not need to be boiled.

Village officials said they will share real time updates as needed as the search continues and repairs begin