dogs

Ice skating dog rescued from kill shelter shows off skills, helps kids with autism

EMBED <>More Videos

Dog rescued from kill shelter now inspires on the ice

NEW YORK -- Benny the ice skating dog made his debut at Wollman Rink on Wednesday afternoon.

The 8-year-old rescue Labrador retriever, who wears custom-made skates, was in Central Park to help raise funds for the Animal Vision Foundation.

His handler said his skating is motivated by the smiles he brings to onlookers.

"Benny was saved on his last day at a kill shelter in Utah so we share what rescue dogs can be and how important that is," Benny's handler Rick Vierkandt said.

Benny has performed at skating events all over the nation to raise funds for charity and help kids with autism.

"He'll just run on the ice whenever he wants and skate around after me and chase me and so he really does like it," Benny's owner Cheryl Delsangro said.

He is also the recipient of the American Kennel Club Exemplary Companion Award for the goodwill he inspires in everyone he meets.

ALSO READ | Dog electrocuted while walking over metal plate in Brooklyn
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew yorkdogsicesheltercomfort doganimal rescuewinterdoganimalswinter weather
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOGS
Dogs go sledding in city, suburbs
Restaurant accepts dog photo instead of vaccine proof, closes dining
Betty White Challenge has fans donating to animal charities
Dog leads police to crash in New Hampshire
TOP STORIES
Chicago area digs out from storm with more lake-effect snow expected
Stolen: The Unsolved Theft of a $3,000,000 Violin | Watch Now
Protests planned for expected release of Jason Van Dyke Thursday
Suburban Chicago man convicted in mom's death, dismemberment
Person released, not charged after woman fatally stabbed in South Loop
Family discovers hospital mix-up after 29-year-old takes DNA test
Chicago brewery serves up vegan dishes, helps charity
Show More
More than 100 firefighters work overnight to extinguish Waukegan fire
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
More than 4,000 US flights canceled amid massive winter storm
Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz adamant franchise is 'not goin...
Chicago Weather: Cold, light lake-effect snow possible Thursday
More TOP STORIES News