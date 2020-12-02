4 killed in semitrailer crash while fleeing Berkeley police, officials say

BERKELEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people were killed Monday night while fleeing police in west suburban Berkeley, law enforcement officials said.A Berkeley police officer saw a vehicle parked in an alley in the 5000-block of St. Charles Road about 11 p.m. Monday, police said in a Wednesday news release. The vehicle reportedly had its lights off and did not have visible license plates.The officer attempted to conduct "an investigatory stop on the vehicle" when the car quickly drove away, police said.While fleeing, police said the driver of the vehicle ignored a stop sign and collided with a passing semitrailer at the intersection of Bohlander and Taft avenues.The driver and three passengers died. The semi-truck driver was not hurt.Information about those killed was not immediately available.