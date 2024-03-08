Man, elderly woman found dead in Berwyn home, authorities say

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- A man and an elderly woman were found dead Thursday at a home in the west suburbs.

Police could be seen going in and out of a home in the 1900 block of East Avenue in Berwyn where the medical examiner said two people died.

The two were identified as Nina Reyes, 90, and Peter Reyes, 49, by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

They died around 12:45 p.m., the medical examiner said. Their causes of death were not immediately known.

No further information from Berwyn police was immediately available.

