Oak Park grandma writes book about zoo adventure for grandson, Latino community

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Oak Park grandma has been trying to lead by example.

She wrote a children's book for both her grandson and the Latino community.

"Adventures with Abuela: Lets Go to the Zoo" is now on sale. Virginia Martinez, the book's author, joined ABC7 to discuss it.

Martinez talked about why she wrote the book and who she wrote it for. She additionally spoke about why she decided to donate 100% of the book's profits and whether she plans to write more books. She also discussed why she thinks it is important for parents to find the time to sit down their children and read.
