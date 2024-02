High-yield savings accounts, government bonds, CDs: Expert explains best investments for 2024

Did you know you can earn money but putting it in a bank account with high rates and not touching it?

Did you know you can earn money but putting it in a bank account with high rates and not touching it?

Did you know you can earn money but putting it in a bank account with high rates and not touching it?

Did you know you can earn money but putting it in a bank account with high rates and not touching it?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week money-saving Monday kicks off "America saves week."

It's a week dedicated to help people explore the best ways to save money.

Co-founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group Craig Bolanos joined ABC7 to explain best money-making practices.

Bolanos explained high-yield savings accounts, CD's, money market accounts and government bonds.

Expert explained how CDs and government bonds can help your reach your money goals.

RELATED: Retirement planning: Tips on saving more money, getting ahead